One confirmed dead after Friday wreck near Cactus

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
At least one person is confirmed dead after a passenger car collided with a semi truck Friday afternoon.

The wreck took place two miles south of Cactus on US-287.

Details are limited, but a NewsChannel10 crew is heading to the scene.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.

