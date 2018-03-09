Local healthcare professionals to get specialized training, thanks to grant awarded to Amarillo College

Healthcare in Amarillo is getting a big improvement, thanks to a new grant awarded to Amarillo College by the Texas Workforce Commission.

Nearly $550,000 is going straight into Amarillo’s healthcare system. Amarillo College will use the funds for special training for those already working in local medical fields.

"It'll help cover the costs associated with training paramedics and nurses and respiratory therapists in order to give them the additional specialized training that they need so we can really provide high-quality care to all the patients within the Panhandle region,” said Kim Crowley, associate dean of health sciences for Amarillo College.

For employees selected to go through the training, costs of tuition, books, supplies and certification exams will be covered.

"Once they take that test and they prove their competency in that area, whether it's critical care or obstetrical nursing or paramedic, then they've got that certification and they're more able to take care of the patients that we have that are sicker,” said Crowley.

Training and certification will be provided in 23 specialty areas of healthcare and emergency medicine for up to 240 employees at Baptist St. Anthony’s Hospital, Northwest Texas Healthcare Systems and Amarillo Medical Services.

"It'll help our employees two-fold. Number one, it increases our level of service that we can provide here,” said Will Hendon, Chief of Emergency Medical services at Amarillo Medical Services. “Also, it gives them ability to have longevity in this field."

According to Hendon, this will also help increase patient care in the area.

"Provide all three entities with that heightened education, some advanced training to develop all of our skill sets to provide better patient care in the region,” said Hendon.

Crowley agrees, noting that extra training and education goes a long way in medical care.

"It gives a little bit of a level of confidence in that patient to know this nurse not only went to nursing school, they went above and beyond to get more education so they can take better care of me,” said Crowley.

In addition, regional and Amarillo-based practitioners who are not employed by the three grant-partnered agencies may have the opportunity to enroll in some of the grant-sponsored courses at a highly-reduced cost as openings become available.

