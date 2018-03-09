Amarillo fire claims home, two dogs - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Amarillo fire claims home, two dogs

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
A house fire in Amarillo claimed two dogs on Friday.

Around 10:29 a.m., Amarillo firefighters responded to the 3200 block of SW 7th Street.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a house burning heavily, with debris and grass also involved in the blaze outside of the home.

Crews made entry and managed to extinguish the fire both inside and outside of the building.

Two Chihuahua dogs were inside the home and died in the fire.

The family is currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire was determined to be caused by faulty wiring in the kitchen wall.

Damages have been estimated at $45,000.

