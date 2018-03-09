Portion of Danvers and S.W. 34th Ave. to close for drainage utility repairs

The City of Amarillo will close the north portion of the intersection of Danvers Dr. and S.W. 34th Ave. beginning Monday, March 12 for concrete valley repairs to alleviate potholes in the area.

Additionally, Danvers Dr. will be closed from S.W. 33rd Ave. to S.W. 34th Ave.

The closure is to allow for both the Drainage Utility and Street divisions to work simultaneously, limiting the amount of time the roadway must be closed.

Work on the repairs is expected to be complete by Friday, March 16.

Throughout the repair process, access will be provided for the adjacent businesses.

For more information or questions concerning this project, call the City’s Drainage Utility division at (806) 378-6913.

Source: City of Amarillo

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.