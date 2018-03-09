AFD to perform fire hydrant maintenance beginning Monday

Beginning Monday, March 12, the Amarillo Fire Department will be performing their annual fire hydrant maintenance throughout the city.

Fire crews will be performing the maintenance between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., and city-wide maintenance is estimated to be completed by April 6th.

Fire hydrant maintenance includes removing any debris from around the hydrants, lubricating all moving parts, and flushing water from the hydrants. During the flushing process, water pressures are also checked and documented.

This maintenance achieves two goals for the city:

1) It verifies proper operation of the hydrants for fire department use.

2) It acts as a proactive measure to further enhance water quality and help ensure continued compliance with state and federal regulations.

The annual flushing process helps to remove corrosion, scale and sediment that accumulate naturally over time.

Without the flushing process, deposits could eventually degrade water quality and restrict flow capacity.

When maintenance is being performed in your neighborhood, you may experience some slight discoloration, and possibly small particles of sediment in your water.

While this natural sediment is not harmful, we advise you to fully open your cold water faucets in your kitchen and bathrooms to flush this water out of your plumbing lines.

Your water should start to run clear within a few minutes. If it does not clear, please contact the city’s Water Department at 378-6824.

Source: Amarillo Fire Department

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.