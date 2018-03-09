AFD to perform fire hydrant maintenance beginning Monday

Weather outlook for Friday, March 9
Weather outlook for Friday, March 9
The Texas A&M University System Regents announced plans today for a $22.8 million addition to West Texas A&M's Agricultural Sciences Complex to improve their pre-vet and animal sciences programs.
The Texas A&M University System Regents announced plans today for a $22.8 million addition to West Texas A&M's Agricultural Sciences Complex to improve their pre-vet and animal sciences programs.
The battle between the homeless community and the City of Amarillo is continuing on.
The battle between the homeless community and the City of Amarillo is continuing on.
Students from across the Panhandle are making a loud impact through silence.
Students from across the Panhandle are making a loud impact through silence.
The City of Amarillo will close the north portion of the intersection of Danvers Dr. and S.W. 34th Ave. beginning Monday, March 12 for concrete valley repairs to alleviate potholes in the area.
The City of Amarillo will close the north portion of the intersection of Danvers Dr. and S.W. 34th Ave. beginning Monday, March 12 for concrete valley repairs to alleviate potholes in the area.