Friday's Weather: Beautiful day with high temps in the upper 70s

Friday is shaping up to be a beautiful day. Morning temps are mild starting out in the 30's and 40's under mostly clear skies.

Temps quickly warm back into the mid to upper 70's this afternoon. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Overnight temps will once again be mild in the 30's and 40's. Saturday a cold front will start to approach the area.

Highs will be about ten degrees cooler with temps in the upper 60's .

A few morning clouds are possible, will be mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Winds will be breezy with winds out of the north at 10-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Elevated fire danger returns Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday and Monday will be cooler with temps dropping into the 50's.

A few showers are possible Tuesday and we warm back into the 60's. 60's and 70's return Wednesday and Thursday.

