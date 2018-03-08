Hall County K-9 officer needs your vote to receive national honor

A law enforcement canine from Hall County Sheriff's Office is in the running for a national award and needs your vote.

Hall County is where you can find the county jail that is home for canine officer Izak.

The 7-year-old dog is responsible for enforcing more than 100 miles of roadways in Hall County, tracking people and finding drugs.

"Our teamwork is preventing someone from potentially losing their life by keeping those drugs and things like that away from them," said Izak's handler, Jared Johnson.

For Johnson, his German Shepard is a hero on the streets, and he's a hero at home.

"He tries to protect not only me, but my family as well," said Johnson. "We had a swimming pool where we use to live, and my son being two-years-old was curious about different things. He thought it would be cool to try and get into the swimming pool. Izak sensed the potential danger and would get between him and the swimming pool [to] try and keep him away."

Despite his ominous look, Izak is a gentle giant.

"He's unique in the aspect that he's not trained to bite, so he just wants everyone to love on him and he returns that love," said Johnson.

At one point, a small intestinal and ocular deficit forced Izak in to retirement.

After a year-and-a-half off, his keen abilities put him back into service in January.

Since then, he was been responsible for finding nearly $500,000 worth of hidden drugs.

For Izak, work isn't ruff.

"Work to him is play," said Johnson. "But he knows the difference between work and home life. All it takes is for me to put on a badge, and he's ready to go."

Both officers share a special bond.

"We sing, he doesn't like my singing, but we sing to songs in the car," said Johnson. "I talk to him all day. He doesn't talk back, but when that day comes [that he does talk] I'll probably have to retire. It's just that special bond, it's a relationship you don't get anywhere else."

The American Humane Hero Dog Awards honor canines from all over the nation.

Izak is entered into the Law Enforcement/Arson category.

If you would like to vote for Izak, visit the American Humane Hero Dog Award's Website.

One vote can be submitted each day.

There you can throw Izak a bone, and let him know he's a good boy, doing a great job.

You have until April 25 to vote for Izak in the first round. From there, the top three finalists from each category will head to a second round.

In May, a second round of voting will take place, hopefully featuring Izak.

Johnson says Izak lives for praise and attention.



"He lives for that praise of doing that good job," said Johnson. "Just like employees or children look for praise when they do something good, Izak looks for that 24 hours a day."

The winner of the American Humane Awards will be flown to Los Angeles, and their actions will be celebrated at a ceremony.

The winner will also receive $2,500 towards a charity they partner with. The overall competition winner will get an additional $5,000 to their charity.

Remember, every vote counts.

