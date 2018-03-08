Moms Talk: Third Coast Salt

Third Coast Salt

Located in Amarillo

806-414-7338

7620 Hillside • Suite 150

Amarillo, TX 79119

www.thirdcoastsaltamarillo.com

About us:

I’m Kyla Hodges. The grateful owner of Third Coast Salt, Amarillo’s ONLY salt therapy spa!

I am so excited that God has called me back to my hometown of Amarillo, TX. The past five years I have been living just outside of Nashville, TN where my friend Shari Arnold introduced me to salt therapy. Immediately after my first salt session, I felt better! I really relaxed for the first time in months and that night I slept better than I had in years. I knew this could make an impact on the people in the Texas Panhandle. I began to pray about how to make this dream a reality and I saw a safe place where everyone is not only welcome but everyone is cared for… a place of healing. Please take my hand and join the Third Coast Salt family. I am excited to service the local community by providing wellness and athletic benefits to you, my friends and neighbors. At Third Coast Salt, you can experience the benefits of our youth or adult salt room, you can join us for one of our many yoga classes, and you can enjoy a full body or chair massage. Step out of the wind and on to the beach at Third Coast Salt!

Breathe, Relax and Heal with us!



Frequently Asked Questions

What is Salt Therapy?

Salt therapy is a natural therapy that has been practiced since the 18th century. It involves inhaling dry salt, which can help cleanse both the airways and the skin to relieve congestion, inflammation and skin irritations.



Why should I do Salt Therapy?

If you are struggling with breathing problems, eczema, sinus issues and more, Salt Therapy may give you great relief! In our salt room, the ions in the air are charged by our pharmaceutical-grade Himalayan salt wall. Experience the ultimate in mind, body, and soul cleansing while relaxing in one of our comfy leather lounge chairs. Escape the pervasive lure of everyday technology while relaxing in our Salt Therapy room. Micro particles of salt are dispersed throughout the room, creating a rejuvenating negative ion environment. Following the (45) minute session, you’ll breathe easier and leave feeling wonderfully relaxed. Our adult relaxation room will have the capacity for up to 10 guests at once. Our Youth Play Room can accommodate 10 and we will also have a private salt room. Detox and lymph drain may occur (usually your nose starting to run is a sign of these).

You don't have to be sick to enjoy the benefits of Salt Therapy! We invite you to come relax in a way that recharges you in our "unplugged" atmosphere. Membership is not required, however members receive benefits on top of unlimited Salt Therapy sessions.



What services does Third Coast Offer?

Salt Therapy and Youth Salt Therapy Play Room

Massage Therapy

Offering a variety of styles, you can pick which is best for you any day of the week. Our massage room exists to further and compliment the therapies and detox we offer. From a quick chair massage to full body and couples massage. Walk-ins are not guaranteed, however you can SCHEDULE for the same day (upon availability). You do not have to be a monthly member at Third Coast Salt to schedule a massage. We are here to be a place of healing for all who enter. Come as you are.



Yoga meets you exactly as you are

Yoga meets you exactly as you are, right where you are. You don't have to be flexible or athletic in order to practice yoga. All you have to do is breathe. Walking through the door is a victory, and we honor the steps you take to make it to your mat.

At Third Coast Salt, we provide a space where you can get out of your thoughts and into your body. If you want a healthier relationship with your body, yoga is for you. If you want to sharpen your mind, yoga is for you. If you want to increase your capacity to forgive, yoga is for you. If you want to maintain a strong body, yoga is for you. If you want to find tools to manage daily stresses, yoga is for you. If you want to be less reactive, yoga is for you. If you don't have space or time to be still and quiet throughout your week, yoga is for you. If you spend most of your day sitting at a desk, yoga is for you. If you feel disconnected from your body, yoga is for you. If you desire to tap into the deepest parts of your soul, yoga is for you. If you are recovering from injury, addiction, or life itself, yoga is for you.

We are here to be a place of healing for all who enter. Come as you are.