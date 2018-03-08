Moms Talk: Lillie's Boutique

Lillie's Boutique

6200 Hillside Road, Suite 400

Amarillo, Texas, 79109

806.318.3940

service@lilliesboutique.us

www.lilliesboutique.us

About us:

Our motto is trendy styles at affordable prices! Here at Lillie’s Boutique we sell all the hottest fashions to provide women and young ladies easy access to all of the newest styles currently trending! Located at 6200 Hillside, Suite 400, Amarillo, Texas

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I purchase online?

Yes! We have a robust online shopping experience - http://www.lilliesboutique.us



What can I expect if I come to the store?

Whether you are in the market for dresses and maxi dresses, rompers and jumpsuits, shorts and pants, kimonos and cardigans, boots and booties, or flats and wedges we have got you totally covered! We embrace variety in fashion and aim to meet the continually evolving style needs of our customers. From urban to classic, timeless to trendy, and workday to weekend, we recognize the necessities in a wardrobe and seek to always provide you with on-trend, transitional styles that are readily available.



I like deals. Do you have them?

Yes! We always have great offers both in the store and online! Come check us out!