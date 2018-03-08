Fire at Amarillo Gear Company causes $100K to $200K worth of damage

Fire at Amarillo Gear Co. under investigation (Source: Randall County Fire Department)

The cause of a fire at an Amarillo business is under investigation.

This afternoon, the Randall County Fire Department was called to 3401 West Sundown Lane at Amarillo Gear Company to a fire in the furnace room.

Mutual aid was requested from the Amarillo Fire Department and Canyon Fire Department.

Initial crews were met with heavy smoke and fire, but the fire was brought under control at 1:03 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire, but officials say damage from the fire is estimated at $100,000 to $200,0000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the facility's safety crew.

