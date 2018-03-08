Good News with Doppler Dave: Sky the Squirrel's recovery

Many people share life with animals.

From pets to livestock, if a health issue arises with an animal, you can seek the services of a veterinarian. What about wild animals?

That's where this place is a vital role. It's the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. They care for orphaned or injured wildlife.

In fact, there is a little friend of mine there.

"Alright, so Sky is in here," said Stephanie Oravetz, the Founder and Executive Director of the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. "This is an incubator, and it regulates the temperature and humidity, so we find this to be one of the best ways to rehabilitate these babies. We have four in here, two boys and two girls, and this is your little girl!"

We found Sky, the little squirrel in our backyard and didn't know what to do, so we got in contact with the rehab center, and now look.

"[Sky] is approximately three weeks, so she should be opening her eyes probably within the next week," said Oravetz. "I know you probably remember, she had really bad bruising. Her belly was a little more naked then too. Now the hair is coming in, and she is eating like a champ."

So, what's the main purpose of the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center?

"The purpose is to help God's creatures along the way," said Oravetz. "To rehabilitate them and get them back out in the wild."

They're not just making pets. They're trying to help the animals go back out and live on their own.

"Absolutely, we have had over 2,000 animals come in, and we only have seven that are non-releasable. Everything from non-venomous snakes, like a bull snake, all the way to an eagle, and everything in between - badgers, squirrels and coyote pups," said Oravetz. "We believe everything has a purpose, so we help those animals.

We vaccinate the ones that are rabies vectors and release them into areas where they are wanted. The wildlife rehabilitation center started, we got this building a few years ago. In April, it will be two years. We completely gutted it and have been rebuilding it with the help of the community and the Scouts ever since."

Wild animals in situations that, on their own, probably would not have survived, but with the help of the rehab center, they are nurse back to health and released to live in the wild as they were created.

Now that's some good news.

