Wheat prospects not looking good this year

Wheat is a big part of Panhandle agriculture, but its prospects aren't looking good this year.

Texas A&M AgriLife just released a report saying the crop that sees $218 million in sales for the region every year is suffering the effects of the drought making harvest time look challenging.

The crop is emerging from its Winter dormancy, and there's no water for Spring growth.

The report says irrigated wheat will make a crop but possibly only half of normal. If it starts raining, dryland might make a little grain, but it would take consistent rains.

