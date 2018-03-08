Community invited to discuss Sundown Lane water main extension

The City of Amarillo is holding a community meeting Thursday evening to discuss an upcoming water main extension project.

Construction on the 24-inch water main is expected to begin this month.

The project would extend the water main approximately one mile along Sundown Lane and Western Street.

City staff will provide information and answer questions at the public meeting at 6:00 p.m. at the Southwest Amarillo Public Library.

