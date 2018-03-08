Community invited to discuss Sundown Lane water main extension

Wheat is a big part of Panhandle agriculture, but its prospects aren't looking good this year.
The City of Amarillo is holding a community meeting Thursday evening to discuss an upcoming water main extension project.
Weather outlook for Thursday, March 8
Amarillo police continue to investigate a three-vehicle accident that happened Wednesday night.
The Texas A&M University System Regents have announced plans for a $22.8 million veterinary building for West Texas A&M's Agricultural Sciences Complex.
