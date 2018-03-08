New $22.8M veterinary education center coming to WTAMU

The Texas A&M University System Regents have announced plans for a $22.8 million veterinary building for West Texas A&M's Agricultural Sciences Complex.

The building will be for veterinary education, research and workforce opportunities in the Panhandle as part of almost $90 million in new commitments to the state industry on the WTAMU campus, according to a news release. They also voted to spend $2.2 million of the total now for the planning of the building.

The Board of Regents held a special telephonic meeting this morning, adding the new Veterinary Education, Research and Outreach Center to the capital plan.

The center will be adjacent to WTAMU's new Agricultural Sciences Complex and a new Texas A&M Medical Diagnostic Laboratory facility on the north side of the campus on Russell Long Boulevard .

The center is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

