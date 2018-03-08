Moms Talk: Rector Funeral Home

Rector Funeral Home

2800 S. Osage St. Amarillo TX 79103

806-374-1500

Rectorfuneralhome.com

Who We are:

Rector Funeral Home is locally owned and operated by Lynn Rector. Lynn's more than 31 years of experience as a funeral service professional guarantees you the attention to detail that is unequaled. At Rector Funeral Home we believe every family deserves the best we have to offer and that family should have access to services that are professional, dignified and affordable. When comparing us with other funeral homes, we encourage families to look at location, prices, references and the facilities that are offered. When everything is taken into consideration, we are confident you or your family will choose our family for your funeral needs.







Frequently Asked Questions

How long have you been in business?

Being locally and owned and operated in Amarillo for over 20 years of our commitment to our work and our community is unequaled. Since opening in 1996, over 2100 families have been served, with this philosophy Everyone at Rector Funeral Home takes great pride in their work. We treat everyone who trusts us with the same consideration we would like to receive. It is a simple rule, but it is one that has served us well through the years.



Can I See a Price List Before Making Any Decisions?

Yes, a broad federal law, the Funeral Rule, requires funeral directors to give you pricing information and we understand in time of need that making the many decisions which come at a time of loss can be difficult. We offer our support by providing you with two options as you consider making immediate arrangements. Please go to our link for more information http://www.rectorfuneralhome.com/need_now, you can take your time to select the arrangements which are best for your preferences and budget. Explore different options until you find those that are right for you.



Why would you pre-plan their funeral?

You want to ease the burden on your family. A funeral is an important event for a grieving family. Psychologically, it provides a sense of closure and enables the family to begin the healing process. Families benefit emotionally and socially by honoring the lives of their loved ones with a fitting ceremony and by giving them a proper send off. If your wishes are unknown when you die, they will be faced with making difficult decisions at a trying time. You can avoid this by leaving behind a plan.

You want to assume the financial responsibility for your funeral. Planning ahead enables you to make financial arrangements to cover your funeral costs. Even if you are leaving behind sufficient money, will your survivors be able to access it.