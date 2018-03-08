Police investigating 3-vehicle accident on Amarillo Boulevard and McMasters

Amarillo police continue to investigate a three-vehicle accident that happened Wednesday night.

Around 9:03 p.m., officers were called to a collision at West Amarillo Boulevard and North McMasters Street.

Police say a 2012 Cadillac Escalade was driving north on McMasters at a high rate of speed when the car struck a 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2014 Lexus Sedan.

Police say the driver of the Escalade got out of the car and ran on foot. He was caught by officers a short time later and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The other drivers were not injured in the collision.

Police say speed and narcotics are factors in this crash, but no arrests have been made at this time.

The Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department continues to investigate this incident.

