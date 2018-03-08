RECALL ALERT: Woodstream recalls mosquito magnet traps due to injury hazard

Woodstream recalls mosquito magnet traps due to injury hazard. The recalled mosquito traps can become damaged if cleaning it while powered on with the company’s Quick Clear Cartridge kits and can propel broken pieces of the regulator, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

This recall involves Mosquito Magnet traps and Quick Clear Cartridge kits. The traps are designed to attract and capture mosquitos and other insects into the vacuum, where they dehydrate and die.

The traps connect to a 20 gallon propane tank and measure about 30 to 35 inches tall. They were sold in green or green/gray combination with a black and green plastic stand. “Mosquito Magnet” is printed on the top front of the units.

The model name, model number and serial number are printed on the back of the traps. The traps use Woodstream’s Quick Clear Cartridge kits to clean out the nozzle after changing propane tanks.Consumers should immediately stop using the Quick Clear Cartridge kits on recalled mosquito magnet traps and contact Woodstream for a free repair of the regulator hose.

There has been one report of damage to the mosquito trap line regulator while using the Quick Clear Cartridge kits. No injuries have been reported.

Home Depot and various hardware and home improvement stores and online at www.mosquitomagnets.com from December of 2014 through December of 2016 for between $330 and $1,000.

The following models are included in the recall:

Model Model Number Serial Number Independence MM3200 IN01450- IN01625 Executive MM3300 EX01444- EX01630 Commander MM3400 CM01503- CM01621 Patriot MM4100 PT01438- PT01542 Patriot/Patriot Plus MM4200 PT0142- PT01642

Contact Woodstream Corporation toll-free at 877-224-1538 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, email at consumercare@woodstream.com or online at www.mosquitomagnet.com for more information.

Source: CPSC

