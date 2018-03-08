RECALL ALERT: Topson Downs recalls Cat & Jack girls' star studded jeans due to laceration hazard

Topson Downs recalls Cat & Jack Girls' Star Studded Jeans due to laceration hazard; sold exclusively at Target.

The metal stars can detach, posing a laceration hazard.

This recall involves Cat & Jack Girls’ Star Studded Skinny Jeans.

The jeans were sold in sizes 4 – 18P and have metal stars on the front bottom portion of the legs.

“Cat & Jack” and the words “Super Skinny” are printed on the inside waistband of the jeans.

Consumers should immediately stop wearing the recalled jeans and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

The firm has received six reports of metal stars detaching, including five reports of lacerations.

Target stores nationwide and online at target.com from September 2017 through November 2017 for about $18.

Contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Clothing” for more information, or the “Product Recalls” tab on Target's Facebook page.

The hangtag attached to the jeans has one of the following numbers, 205-03-1377 to 205-03-1392 at the top of the tag:

205-03-1377 205-03-1381 205-03-1385 205-03-1389 205-03-1378 205-03-1382 205-03-1386 205-03-1390 205-03-1379 205-03-1383 205-03-1387 205-03-1391 205-03-1380 205-03-1384 205-03-1388 205-03-1392

