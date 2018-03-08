RECALL ALERT: InSinkErator recalls SinkTop Switch Accessory due to fire hazard

InSinkErator recalls SinkTop Switch Accessory. Water can get into the power module, posing a fire hazard.

This recall involves InSinkErator Single Outlet SinkTop Switches. The air activated switch mounts to the sink or countertop and is an alternative to the traditional wall switch for a garbage disposal.

The model numbers are 76703, STS-SOSN, 78251 and 74300, and can be found on the back of the power module. InSinkErator is written on the front of the power module.

The switches were sold with a chrome, white, or satin nickel button/bezel as an accessory for garbage disposals. Garbage disposals activated by a wall switch are not affected by this recall.

InSinkErator has received 40 reports of water causing overheating damage to the power module and outlet beneath the sink. No injuries have been reported.

Contact InSinkErator toll-free at 855-215-5695 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.insinkerator.com and click on “Safety Notice”, or insinkeratorsafetynotice.expertinquiry.com for more information.

Source: CPSC

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.