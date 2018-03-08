RECALL ALERT: InSinkErator recalls SinkTop Switch Accessory due to fire hazard

The fire at the Lake Meredith camp area at is 100 percent contained at 102.7 acres.
Weather outlook for Thursday, March 8
The Hall County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents to check smoke alarms and come up with a fire plan after a house fire this morning.
Today marks a year since the deadly wildfires ravaged the Panhandle.
Marcus Escobedo has a great reason to smile this week after students nationwide teamed up with kids from Bushland and Westover Park Jr. High in as well as a Dallas Fort Worth area school to stand by his side.
