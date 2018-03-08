Chicken coop heat lamp cause of Wednesday evening fire

Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire in the 5300 block of Tawney and found fire coming from the alley and back yard.

A storage building, chicken coop, backyard play equipment, wooden fence, and utility pole were on fire. A fence across the alley also caught fire from the radiant heat, and an electrical service line was damaged.

Crews were able to call the fire under control by 8:55 p.m.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office determined a heat lamp in the chicken coop started the fire, which then spread to the other areas.

The residents were not home when the fire started. Several chickens perished in the fire.

The fire was ruled as accidental. Damages are estimated at $25,000.

