Thursday's Weather: Breezy day with high temps in the 70s

Our end of the week warm up begins this morning with temps a little milder as you're heading out the door in the 20's, 30's and 40's.

Throughout the afternoon there will be a quick warm up back into the 70's.

Skies again will once again be mostly sunny with breezy winds, winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Overnight we drop back into the 30's and 40's. Friday will be another warm day with temps in the mid 70's.

Skies will be clear and winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Saturday a cold front will track through the area that will give us highs ranging from the 50's, 60's and possibly low 70's.

Winds will once again be breezy out of the north at 10-20 mph. Sunday-Tuesday will be cooler days, with highs in the 50's.

A few showers may also be possible Sunday-Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.