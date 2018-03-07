Amarillo's "Learn to Skate" program welcomes skaters of all ages

The "Amarillo Learn to Skate Program" has been in the community for six years and offers residents the chance to learn a new hobby.

Whether you've skating before or you're new to the ice, the program welcomes anyone interested in learning the sport.

"The barriers are your friend when you first start out," said Alicia Eatonspoll, an ice skating instructor with the Amarillo Learn to Skate Program. "You start out marching, gliding, and then you just take it slow. Lots of knee bend and lost of encouraging words."

The Amarillo Learn to Skate Program is open to residents of all ages, whether your doing it to compete or just looking for a cool way to keep in shape

"There's a lot of people who skate here that compete, but for me it's more of a fitness opportunity," said program member Chris Ransom.

Ransom is a fourteen year veteran of the United States Navy and says ice skating has increased his confidence in his abilities on and off the ice.

"What amazes a lot of people when they come out on the ice, and keeps them skating once they start, is that those little achievements become great accomplishments," said Ransom.

"It's a life lesson everyday when you're out on the rink. How you handle disappointments, how to push on and move forward, and how to have a good out look on your goals," said Eatonspoll

If you ever wanted to try and ice skate but may have been a little timid, the Amarillo Learn to Skate Program says you never know what you're capable of until you try.

"Ice skating is a good chance for any age to better themselves physically and mentally. As I said, it gives you the chance to build confidence by harnessing control over the ice," said Ransom.

If you're interested in joining the Amarillo learn to skate program, sign up at www.amarillohockey.com

