Amarillo's "Learn to Skate" program welcomes skaters of all ages

Information from Texas Tech Athletics Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt and men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard have agreed on a new six-year contract announced Monday. The $19,050,000 contract over six years locks Beard up as head coach of the Red Raiders through the 2023-24 season.
Texas Tech's 79-75 win over TCU on Saturday in Lubbock moved the then No. 12 Red Raiders into second place for the NCAA Big XII Tournament, ahead of No. 20 West Virginia, which lost in overtime at Texas. The now ranked #14 Red Raiders will await the winner of the Texas-Iowa State game in Thursday's quarterfinal round at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championships.
Dozens of people gathered to welcome back the Amarillo High Lady Sandies as the team returned home after capturing the girl's 5A UIL state title.
Three Lady Raiders scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as Texas Tech fell to Kansas State, 86-63, in the regular season finale.
