Potter County Law Enforcement Complex to be 'hub' of sheriff's office

Sheriff's from around the Panhandle gathered at the new Potter County Law Enforcement Complex for its ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning.

The new complex will be the hub of the Potter County Sheriff's Office. The complex will house administrative offices, a dispatch center, training area, records, and a large evidence storage area.

"In our building downtown, I have three or four closets I have a padlock on to lock up our evidence in because we're just out of space. So we have a hug area now that that should never be a problem," said Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas.

The complex also has a large processing area.

"We'll probably be the envy of the Panhandle," said Captain John Coffee. "That processing room is something we haven't had. In our old facility, we were operating out of an old jail kitchen, and so with that new processing room they'll be able to do a better job and hopefully be able to develop their evidence better."

Construction for the complex began in 2016 and cost around $14.2 million.

"I've been here 34 years nearly, and we are so excited to have this facility. We've never had anything like this " said Captain Coffee.

The facility will open in early April.

