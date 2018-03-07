One year later: Remembering the March wildfires

Cade and Sierra Koch, Cade passed away trying to reach his wife (Source: GoFundMe)

Rancher Bryn Rader took this picture as she worked to save cattle in Canadian

Sydney Wallace and Cody Crockett, died in the fires in Gray County (Source: Erin Crista)

Today marks a year since the deadly wildfires ravaged the Panhandle.

Cody Crockett, Sydney Wallace, Sloan Everett and Cade Koch lost their lives in the fires last March. Crockett, Wallace and Everett died trying to save cattle in the area, and Koch died trying to get home to his pregnant wife.

Agrilife reported $25.1 million in losses of land, structure and livestock after more than 521,000 acres burned across the Texas Panhandle. After losing around 4,000 animals, farmers and ranchers had to pay to properly dispose of carcasses.

1,000 miles of fence needed replacement. To put that into perspective, that's about the distance from Amarillo to Atlanta.

The community came together to rally behind those who lost much of their livelihood in the fires as hay donations poured in from across the country.

While the community continues to recover from these tragic events, the memories will never be forgotten.

