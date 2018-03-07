Grand jury clears Amarillo police officers in Faith City Mission shooting

47th District Attorney Randall Sims said today that a Potter County grand jury has cleared three Amarillo police officers of any criminal wrongdoing in the mistaken shooting of a man at Faith City Mission on Valentine's Day.

Amarillo Police Chief Ed Drain said today that around 8:54 that morning, six officers and four detectives responded to a call indicating that there was an armed suspect inside Faith City Mission who was holding people in the chapel.

Drain said they entered the chapel after hearing a shot to find a man holding a gun. Officers shot the man, but after investigation, police learned the man that had the gun had taken the firearm away from the original suspect in the call. Drain said there is no question the man who took the gun away is a hero.

The man police say originally had the gun is 35-year-old Joshua Jones. Sims said his office is preparing charges against Jones who remains in the Potter County Detention Center.

