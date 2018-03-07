Grassfire at Lake Meredith camp area is 100 percent contained - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Grassfire at Lake Meredith camp area is 100 percent contained

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

The fire at the Lake Meredith camp area is 100 percent contained at 102.7 acres.

According to the Borger OEM, the fire was at the Blue West camp area at Lake Meredith.

Multiple agencies responded and the Texas A&M Forest Service monitored the fire.

The fire spanned over 100 acres  acres, but the Borger OEM says crews are "making great progress," and the fire is being brought under control.

The forest service has been requested to send the firefighting aircraft. They are also sending ground resources. 

