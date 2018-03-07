Crews making progress on grassfire at Lake Meredith

Crews battling grassfire at Blue West camp area at Lake Meredith (Source: KFDA NewsChannel 10)

Crews are currently battling a grassfire at Lake Meredith.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

According to the Borger OEM, the fire is at the Blue West camp area at Lake Meredith.

Multiple agencies are responding, and the Texas A&M Forest Service is monitoring the fire.

The fire spans 50 acres, but the Borger OEM says crews are "making great progress," and the fire is being brought under control.

Wildfire alert, Blue West camp area at Lake Meredith. Multiple agencies responding pic.twitter.com/GtfgbsM6lD — Borger OEM (@BorgerOem) March 7, 2018

The forest service has been requested to send the firefighting aircraft. They are also sending ground resources.

Incident Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Hutchinson County. Wildfire is threating @LakeMeredithNPS. TFS is responding with ground and air resources. #txfire @NPSFireSW pic.twitter.com/gbkgBAyStO — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 7, 2018

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.