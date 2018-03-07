Crews battling grassfire at Lake Meredith - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Crews battling grassfire at Lake Meredith

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Crews battling grassfire at Blue West camp area at Lake Meredith (Source: KFDA NewsChannel 10) Crews battling grassfire at Blue West camp area at Lake Meredith (Source: KFDA NewsChannel 10)
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Crews are currently battling a grassfire at Lake Meredith.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

According to the Borger OEM, the fire is at the Blue West camp area at Lake Meredith.

Multiple agencies are responding, and the Texas A&M Forest Service is monitoring the fire.

The fire spans 20 acres and is currently zero percent contained. 

The forest service has been requested to send the firefighting aircraft. They are also sending ground resources. 

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly