Crews battling grassfire at Lake Meredith

Crews are currently battling a grassfire at Lake Meredith.

According to the Borger OEM, the fire is at the Blue West camp area at Lake Meredith.

Multiple agencies are responding, and the Texas A&M Forest Service is monitoring the fire.

The fire spans 20 acres and is currently zero percent contained.

Wildfire alert, Blue West camp area at Lake Meredith. Multiple agencies responding pic.twitter.com/GtfgbsM6lD — Borger OEM (@BorgerOem) March 7, 2018

The forest service has been requested to send the firefighting aircraft. They are also sending ground resources.

Incident Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Hutchinson County. Wildfire is threating @LakeMeredithNPS. TFS is responding with ground and air resources. #txfire @NPSFireSW pic.twitter.com/gbkgBAyStO — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 7, 2018

