Local Shark Tank contestant to help judge St. Andrew's Shark Tank presentations

Amarillo local Curtis McGill, who appeared on Shark Tank in February, will be a guest judge at the St. Andrew's 8th Grade Shark Tank Presentations.

The students at St. Andrew's have been working for several weeks to display their entrepreneurship and craft a pitch for the panel judges.

Other judges include former Mayor, Debra McCartt, and St. Andrew's Athletic Director, Rance Barnett.

The presentations begin at St. Andrew's Episcopal School on Wednesday, March 7, from 1:00 p.m.- 2:45 p.m.

For more information contact Caylar Widick at (806) 376-9501 or cwidick@standrewsschool.org

