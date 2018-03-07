Polk Street UMC to feature the High Point University Chamber Singers

The High Point University Chamber Singers, one of the nations premier collegiate choral groups, will perform a free concert in Amarillo at 7 p.m., Thursday March 8, in the sanctuary of Polk Street United Methodist Church at 1401 S. Polk.

Selections for the concert include a mix of sacred and secular music. The concert is free and open to the public.

The Chamber Singers are a select ensemble made of students from many academic disciplines across campus and who hail from all over the country

Chamber Singers have toured extensively throughout the United States and abroad. The tour for 2018 consists of concerts in Kentucky, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, and Alabama.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/events or call (806) 374-2891.

