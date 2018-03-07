NM woman sentenced for running over woman, felony DWI

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents to check smoke alarms and come up with a fire plan after a house fire this morning.
Weather outlook for Wednesday, March 7
Construction has not even began, but West Texas A&M University's new stadium is already benefiting a local school district.
While most DWI arrests include hefty court fees and jail time, Amarillo Police are introducing an additional penalty: having the names of DWI suspects posted on Facebook every week.
Four Texas cities, including Amarillo, are ranked in the top 25 cities across the country having an opioid abuse problem, according to a 2016 report from Castlight.
