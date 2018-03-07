NM woman sentenced for running over woman, felony DWI

Amanda Sotelo sentenced to over 5 years for running over woman, felony DWI (Source: Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office)

A New Mexico woman will spend more than five years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections after she was sentenced for running over a woman while driving under the influence.

Amanda Sotelo was sentenced on March 6 to five-and-a-half years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections for aggravated battery and felony DWI and an additional two-and-a-half years of supervised probation for misdemeanor charges.

In July of 2015, Sotelo ran over a woman who was looking for her dog in Texico. Later that day, she was involved in a slow-speed chase through the streets of Texico.

When police stopped her, Sotelo was found to be under the influence of alcohol, refused testing and refused to give officers her name.

During the trial, the woman who was run over testified that Sotelo smirked at her when she was on the hood of her car, holding on for her life.

Sotelo has three previous DWI convictions and is currently awaiting trial for another DWI case.

