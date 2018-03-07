Randall County officials searching for wanted fugitive

Edward Lee Lynch III is wanted for probation violation with original charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)

Randall County officials are asking for your help locating a wanted fugitive.

Edward Lee Lynch III, 37, is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff's Office for probation violation with an original charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lynch is described as 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

