Randall County officials searching for wanted fugitive - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Randall County officials searching for wanted fugitive

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Edward Lee Lynch III is wanted for probation violation with original charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office) Edward Lee Lynch III is wanted for probation violation with original charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
Edward Lee Lynch III is wanted for probation violation with original charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office) Edward Lee Lynch III is wanted for probation violation with original charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Randall County officials are asking for your help locating a wanted fugitive.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Edward Lee Lynch III, 37, is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff's Office for probation violation with an original charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lynch is described as 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly