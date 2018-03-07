Family pet dies in Memphis house fire

Firefighters: Check your smoke alarms and come up with a plan in case of a house fire (Source: KFDA NewsChannel 10)

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents to check smoke alarms and come up with a fire plan after a house fire this morning.

Around 5:00 a.m., several agencies reported to a house fire in the 1300 block of West Noel Street in Memphis.

Officials say all occupants of the house were able to escape without injuries, but one family pet died in the fire. Another pet was rescued by the Memphis Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Residents are advised to check smoke alarms and make a plan in the case of a fire.

