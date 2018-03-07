Wednesday's Weather: Sunny skies with high temps in the 50s

Another chilly morning with temps in the 20's as you're heading out the door this morning.

Skies today will be sunny with light winds. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. overnight temps wont be quite as cold dropping into the low 30's.

We warm back up Thursday, Friday and Saturday with high temps in the 70's, Friday will be the warmest day.

Another front will move in over the weekend dropping temps back into the 50's and 40's Sunday into Monday.

A few showers will be possible Sunday night.

