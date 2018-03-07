Possible explosion at Fain Gas Plant near Amarillo

Firefighters are responding to a possible explosion at the Fain Gas Plant north of Amarillo.

Potter County Fire Rescue is responding with multiple units at the scene.

Officials say there are no reported injuries in the blast.

Witnesses are reporting that access to the area is blocked as crews assess the situation.

