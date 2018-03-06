Canyon ISD purchases Kimbrough stadium, plans almost finished for WT stadium

Construction has not yet began, but West Texas A&M University's new stadium is already benefiting a local school district.

WT's Vice President of Business and Finance Randy Rikel said the Board of Regents is the last hurdle before construction.

"The Board of Regents will give us the authority to go to the next step, to start construction," said Rikel.

Originally, the proposal was going to be made in April, but, administrators say the extra time is to make sure students are getting what they are asking for.

"Where we've had to put it on the capitol plan, and then present it to the board initially and saying this is a project we'd like to do with the capitol plan," said Rikel. "They approved that, so now we're into design right now with architects and the design build team. Hopefully that'll accumulate with the Board of Regents approving it in April, so we can put shovels in the ground and get going."

Rikel hopes the venue will bring more people to Canyon and WT's campus.

"We're bringing people to Canyon, to the University, said Rikel. "In the past, they would drive to Kimbrough, they would never come to Canyon unless they were from Canyon. They would drive down from Amarillo to Kimbrough and then back to Amarillo. They would never set foot on WT."

WT also has plans to open up 26th Street, making it a tailgate area and a parade route on game day.

As for the old Kimbrough stadium, that's where Canyon Independent School District comes in.

"We recently purchased the stadium, it just went through in the past few weeks," said Canyon ISD Athletic Director Toby Tucker. "I'd say $500,000 for that type of facility is a pretty good bargain for the taxpayers."

Tucker said owning the new stadium will benefit all of the school district's sports programs.

"It's not only a football stadium, it really is an athletic complex. We look forward to our soccer players getting to play there," said Tucker.

Rikel says all of WT is just anxious for the 2019 football season to be here.

"Just excited for the project and look forward to seeing the Buffalo's play here in Canyon," said Rikel.

WT does have a contingency plan with CISD that if the new stadium is not completed by the 2019 season, they can go back to Kimbrough to finish one final year.

