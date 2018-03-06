Amarillo ranks in top 25 cities with opioid abuse

Four Texas cities, including Amarillo, are ranked in the top 25 cities across the country having an opioid abuse problem, according to a 2016 report from Castlight.
Four Texas cities, including Amarillo, are ranked in the top 25 cities across the country having an opioid abuse problem, according to a 2016 report from Castlight.
Construction has not even began, but West Texas A&M University's new stadium is already benefiting a local school district.
Construction has not even began, but West Texas A&M University's new stadium is already benefiting a local school district.
The AEDC voted Tuesday to begin the process of securing an investment of up to $10 million in Amarillo.
The AEDC voted Tuesday to begin the process of securing an investment of up to $10 million in Amarillo.
While most DWI arrests include hefty court fees and jail time, Amarillo Police are introducing an additional penalty: having the names of DWI suspects posted on Facebook every week.
While most DWI arrests include hefty court fees and jail time, Amarillo Police are introducing an additional penalty: having the names of DWI suspects posted on Facebook every week.
The City of Amarillo has filed claims against the owner of homeless camp Tent City.
The City of Amarillo has filed claims against the owner of homeless camp Tent City.