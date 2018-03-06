AEDC $10M investment to fund factory - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

AEDC $10M investment to fund factory

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
Barry Albrecht, President & CEO of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation / Source: KFDA Barry Albrecht, President & CEO of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation / Source: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The AEDC voted Tuesday to begin the process of securing an investment of up to $10 million in Amarillo.

They voted to have a developer strike a deal with an unnamed manufacturer to build a factory on AEDC-owned land.

The plot is located in the CenterPoRT Business Park on Loop 335.

The agency's CEO Barry Albrect said the move will bring minimal jobs to the area, but will help to enhance property values within the city limits.

Economic activity could also be increased, according to Albrect.

The AEDC plans to complete the deal within two months.

