AEDC $10M investment to fund factory

The AEDC voted Tuesday to begin the process of securing an investment of up to $10 million in Amarillo.
While most DWI arrests include hefty court fees and jail time, Amarillo Police are introducing an additional penalty: having the names of DWI suspects posted on Facebook every week.
The City of Amarillo has filed claims against the owner of homeless camp Tent City.
A Large grassfire about three miles east of Guymon off Highway 54 has now been contained.
