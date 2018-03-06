City of Amarillo files claims against Tent City owner - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

City of Amarillo files claims against Tent City owner

By NewsChannel10 Staff
City of Amarillo files claims against owner of Tent City
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The City of Amarillo has filed claims against the owner of homeless camp Tent City. 

The city asked a district judge on March 5 to make sure Tent City doesn't continue to break local laws and regulations involving health, building safety, fire and criminal violations.

The city has compiled page after page of violations by the owner of the land, Melvin McEwen, where Tent City stood near Southwest Third and Washington.

One of the listed violations was letting people camp for more than three days. 

On March 1, the campers moved just north of the original site

Other violations listed by the city included sewage on the ground, fires in the tents, piles of junk and having no water.

There will be a hearing on Thursday, March 8 to address the claims of violations.  

You can view the official documents below: 

