Northwest Texas appoints new CEO

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
Source: Northwest Texas Hospital

Northwest Texas Healthcare System has appointed Ryan Chandler as its newest CEO.

Chandler served as the Executive Vice President and COO for Columbus Regional Health in Columbus, Georgia.

He has also held similar executive roles at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, Ohio and Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Northwest's previous CEO, Ryan Crawford, resigned late last year.

Chandler's appointment was effective on March 5.

