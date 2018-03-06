Northwest Texas appoints new CEO

The AEDC voted Tuesday to begin the process of securing an investment of up to $10 million in Amarillo.

While most DWI arrests include hefty court fees and jail time, Amarillo Police are introducing an additional penalty: having the names of DWI suspects posted on Facebook every week.

The City of Amarillo has filed claims against the owner of homeless camp Tent City.

Source: Northwest Texas Hospital

Northwest Texas Healthcare System has appointed Ryan Chandler as its newest CEO. Chandler served as the Executive Vice President and COO for Columbus Regional Health in Columbus, Georgia. Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android He has also held similar executive roles at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, Ohio and Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. Northwest's previous CEO, R...