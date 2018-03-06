AC receives grant to fund risk management program - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

AC receives grant to fund risk management program

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
Source; Texas Mutual Insurance Company
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo College's risk management program is receiving a $100,000 grant.

The grant is provided by Texas Mutual Insurance Company, which has provided similar grants to AC for two previous years as well.

The grant was presented to the college on Tuesday afternoon by Scott Bain, the regional manager of safety services at Texas Mutual.

Toni Gray, Dean of Continuing Education at AC, accepted the grant on behalf of the university.

The risk management program provides workplace safety courses for employers, employees and the public.

Texas Mutual has awarded $6.6 million in safety education grants since 1999.

AC is one of 10 Texas community colleges to receive funding of this type from Texas Mutual.

