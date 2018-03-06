Grassfire east of Guymon fully contained

A Large grassfire about three miles east of Guymon off Highway 54 has now been contained.

The fire started when hay bales on a trailer caught fire and fell off the trailer onto the side of the road in two different spots, about a mile apart from each other.

According to Assistant EMS Chief of the Guymon Fire Department the fire started at 9:45 a.m. and burned 500 - 600 acres.

11 different departments worked with about 60-70 firefighters and other services to contain the fire.

Crews will be out for another three to four hours to watch for any hot spots.

No homes were lost, and several hundred cattle were saved.

