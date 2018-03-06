Arrest made for 2017 fatal shooting

Authorities say a 17-year-old male was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center on a murder charge.

The Amarillo Police Department identified Matthew Montero Cano as a suspect in the July shooting death of Aaron Lancaster, 18. Officers found Lancaster lying in the 1600 block of N. Manhattan on July 1. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Authorities say Cano has been certified as an adult and was booked into the detention center on Monday. He was a juvenile at the time of the shooting.

