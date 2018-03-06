1 man arrested on multiple charges after a vehicle was stolen in Amarillo

A man has been arrested on multiple charges after a vehicle was stolen in Amarillo.

Officials say a 2000 Buick was stolen sometime after the owner parked it in the garage with the keys inside Sunday evening.

The vehicle was reported stolen Monday morning, along with tools from the garage.

An officer spotted the stolen vehicle Tuesday morning and pulled over the vehicle arresting the driver Joshua Vasquez, 24.

The passenger fled the scene and has not been located.

The stolen items as well as other items reported stolen in two separate vehicle robberies were found inside the vehicle.

Vasquez is facing two counts of burglary of a vehicle related to those robberies as well as unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and was booked into the Randall County jail.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.