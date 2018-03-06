Tuesday's Weather: Breezy day with high temps in the 50s with elevated fire danger

Today will be very similar to yesterday's forecast. Temps will be in the 50's this afternoon with breezy winds.

Our morning temps however are on the cooler side with temps in the 20's and 30's and wind chills in the 20's and teens.

Skies will once again be sunny with dry conditions. Winds will be back out of the north northwest at 10-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Stronger winds likely in the northeast will result in another red flag warning this afternoon.

Overnight we drop back into the 20's with lighter winds. Wednesday will be another seasonal and breezy day.

We warm back into the 60's and 70's Thursday and Friday.

Another cold front moves through over the weekend dropping us back into the 50's and 60's. Saturday-Monday.

