One woman dead after being struck by truck on I-27 - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

One woman dead after being struck by truck on I-27

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA

One person is dead after a fatal collision just outside of Canyon.

Around 7:26 p.m. on Monday, Canyon officers were dispatched to the I-27 & US-87 split near the Canyon ISD administration building.

A white dually pickup was southbound on I-27 and struck a woman who was walking with a man.

The woman died at the scene.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The man was not struck by the truck and was uninjured.

Canyon Police Department and Randall County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • One woman dead after being struck by truck on I-27

    One woman dead after being struck by truck on I-27

    Monday, March 5 2018 10:57 PM EST2018-03-06 03:57:55 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA
    One person is dead after a fatal collision just outside of Canyon. Around 7:26 p.m. on Monday, Canyon officers were dispatched to the I-27 & US-87 split near the Canyon ISD administration building. A white dually pickup was southbound on I-27 and struck a woman who was walking with a man. The woman died at the scene. Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android The man was not struck by the truck and was uninjured. Canyon Poli...
    One person is dead after a fatal collision just outside of Canyon. Around 7:26 p.m. on Monday, Canyon officers were dispatched to the I-27 & US-87 split near the Canyon ISD administration building. A white dually pickup was southbound on I-27 and struck a woman who was walking with a man. The woman died at the scene. Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android The man was not struck by the truck and was uninjured. Canyon Poli...

  • Pizza chain robbed Saturday night, police search for suspect

    Pizza chain robbed Saturday night, police search for suspect

    Monday, March 5 2018 11:41 AM EST2018-03-05 16:41:51 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    Police continue searching for a suspect who robbed a Papa John's over the weekend.

    Police continue searching for a suspect who robbed a Papa John's over the weekend.

  • Keeping safe in Palo Duro Canyon

    Keeping safe in Palo Duro Canyon

    Monday, March 5 2018 10:42 PM EST2018-03-06 03:42:49 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    With good weather and Spring Break on the horizon, Palo Duro Canyon is ramping up for it's busiest time of the year. 

    With good weather and Spring Break on the horizon, Palo Duro Canyon is ramping up for it's busiest time of the year. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly