One woman dead after being struck by truck on I-27

One person is dead after a fatal collision just outside of Canyon.

Around 7:26 p.m. on Monday, Canyon officers were dispatched to the I-27 & US-87 split near the Canyon ISD administration building.

A white dually pickup was southbound on I-27 and struck a woman who was walking with a man.

The woman died at the scene.

The man was not struck by the truck and was uninjured.

Canyon Police Department and Randall County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

The accident is under investigation.

