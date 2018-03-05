One woman dead after being struck by truck on I-27

Police continue searching for a suspect who robbed a Papa John's over the weekend.
Police continue searching for a suspect who robbed a Papa John's over the weekend.
With good weather and Spring Break on the horizon, Palo Duro Canyon is ramping up for it's busiest time of the year.
With good weather and Spring Break on the horizon, Palo Duro Canyon is ramping up for it's busiest time of the year.
The Texas A&M Forest Service is monitoring a couple of fires around the area today:
The Texas A&M Forest Service is monitoring a couple of fires around the area today:
The intake of refugees in the Panhandle is at a record low.
The intake of refugees in the Panhandle is at a record low.