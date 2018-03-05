Garden experts say irrigation conservation is essential

The Texas A&M Forest Service is monitoring a couple of fires around the area today:
The intake of refugees in the Panhandle is at a record low.
The drought in the Panhandle is continuing to get worse. However, a recent Agrilife report says local homeowners and businesses may "find" more water through irrigation conservation.
Bales of hay are going quickly and new hooves are hitting the ground at Panhandle Safe Hayven Equine Rescue.
Oklahoma Panhandle State University will hold its Winter Concert this week.
