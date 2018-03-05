Amarillo rescue providing safe 'hayven' for 16 horses after owner surrender

Bales of hay are going quickly and new hooves are hitting the ground at Panhandle Safe Hayven Equine Rescue.

The Amarillo-area rescue just took in over a dozen new horses, many of which are pregnant.

"We doubled our population in one day,” said Terri Gammage, president and founder of Panhandle Safe Hayven Equine Rescue.

Gammage says this surrender was under unique and tragic circumstances.

"A couple, she was diagnosed with cancer and it was terminal,” said Gammage. “They contacted me and decided to go ahead and surrender the horses so that the horses would be taken care of."

The rescue says it will likely be a few weeks before any of the horses are available for adoption.

"We're going to keep them in quarantine for a minimum of two weeks but probably 30 days, and then they will be available for adoption under contract,” said Gammage. “We just want to make sure they're healthy before they move anywhere."

For now, the rescue is in need of hands-on help and physical supplies, including food, feeders, salt blocks and more.

"We need volunteers, we really do. Any kind of donation is very much appreciated,” said Cortney Woodall, a volunteer at Panhandle Safe Hayven.

"The thing we need most is hay and feed. We could use a couple of 300-gallon water tanks. I could still use a couple of the crown-style hay bale feeders, round bale feeders,” said Gammage. “We could use a couple pasture feeders that are hay racks with feeders that we can put feed in, salt blocks. These horses are going through salt like nothing I’ve ever seen. Just basic horse care stuff.”

To either donate your time, money or supplies, you can reach out to Panhandle Safe Hayven on their website or by calling Gammage at 806-681-5161.

Despite a busy and overwhelming week with the new intake, the rescue is excited to see what comes next for these horses.

"It's been a lot of work, but I'm really excited to see these babies and these mares to be placed into loving homes,” said Woodall.

With any hope, they will be loving homes with open hearts and plenty of hay, giving these rescues a new safe "hayven."

