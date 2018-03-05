2018 March primary election results

A Large grassfire about three miles east of Guymon off Highway 54 has now been contained.
Weather outlook for Tuesday, March 6
A man has been arrested on multiple charges after a vehicle was stolen in Amarillo.
Both Potter and Randall counties are Vote Center counties, meaning any resident can use any location to vote within their county of residence.
With good weather and Spring Break on the horizon, Palo Duro Canyon is ramping up for it's busiest time of the year.
