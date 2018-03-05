OPSU Winter Concert features hymn, space themes

Oklahoma Panhandle State University will hold its Winter Concert this week.

The first half of the concert will feature the Panhandle State Choir and Chamber singers, directed by Dr. Lee Wilkins.

Their musical selection features several hymns that hold significance to Dr. Wilkins' son, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

The concert will also feature the Panhandle State Concert Band, who are performing a series of songs inspired by the first Asian-American in space, Ellison S. Onizuka.

The performance is free and open to the public.

It will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the OPSU Centennial Theatre.

